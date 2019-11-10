Former CEC TN Seshan, man who reshaped India’s electoral process, passes away

Former Chief Election Commissioner Tirunellai Naryana Seshan, known ubiquitously as TN Seshan, passed away today. Seshan was a legend of his field, and ushered in reforms that shaped India’s democracy in the 90s. He was 86 and died of cardiac arrest in Chennai. A retired 1955 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, he led the ECI from 1990 to 1996. He received the prestigious Magasyay Award for making the electoral process more transparent.