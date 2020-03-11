Foodie on hand: UP man carries human limb home, asks wife to cook it

Cannibalism is not everyone's cup of tea, but is it better if you wish to cook the human in question?

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was recently arrested for attempting to cook human flesh. According to a News18 report, he had asked his wife to prepare the rather horrifying dish, but she had fainted upon seeking the chopped had that he wanted cooked.

The woman woke up to see her husband, who is an alcoholic, prepping to cook the flesh himself. According to reports, the man, identified as Sanjay, had brought the hand in question from a cremation ground near the bank of the Ganga. The incident took place in Tikkopur village on Monday.

According to an IANS report, Sanjay's wife was horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan. She ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police.

She also locked her husband in the house even as she fled to get reinforcements. The woman has since refused to return home.

According to the police, the man had also attacked his father recently. He is believed to be mentally unsound. He has been detained.