Over his dead body: Wife kills husband, cooks over his corpse for a month!

A 32-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district is accused of killing her husband and burying him under the kitchen’s slab. The woman managed to cook food in the same kitchen for over a month before his elder brother approached the police.

Mahesh Banawal, 35, the victim went missing last month from his house at Karondi village on October 22. Mahesh Banawal's wife Pramila registered a missing complaint with the police.

On November 21, Mahesh’s elder brother, Arjun Banawal reached out to the police on suspicion as Pramila wasn’t allowing them inside the house since Mahesh went missing. "We have tried to go to our brother's house several times in the past one month but every time his wife turns us away hurling abuses at us while holding us responsible for Mahesh's disappearance," Arjun told the police.

Following Arjun’s statement, a team of police visited Pramila at her home, the team was recognized the foul smell from the house.

"Once we realised that the foul smell was coming from inside the house, the entire place was searched. Finally, we zeroed on the kitchen slab as the source," said SHO Amarkantak Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The police found a decomposed body from under the kitchen slab - the same place which Pramila had cooked food in for over a month.

Pramila alleged that her eldest brother-in-law Gangaram Banwal helped her commit the crime. "She claimed that Mahesh had an affair with Gangaram's wife and that both hatched a plan to kill him," police said after arresting her.

Gangaram, however, has denied his involvement in the murder.