Pete Davidson admits he would masturbate to Leonardo DiCaprio

Pete Davidson got super candid in a recent interview and revealed that he used to ‘jerk off’ to Leonardo DiCaprio, well ‘his acting’.The Suicide Squad star also revealed he had a huge crush on the Oscar-winning actor.

Who doesn’t have a crush on young Leonardo DiCaprio? Well, Pete Davidson just revealed he’s one of us. The SNL star revealed he used to have a major crush on Leo. However, his shocking revelation will leave you startled.

There is no denying that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Oscar- winning actor has given some spectacular performances over the decades.Titanic, The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception and the list goes on and on.

Leonardo is so good that Pete Davidson used to ‘jerk off’ to his movies. The Sucide Squad actor was in conversation with PAPER magazine, he appeared on #BreaktheInternet issue and made this shocking revelation.

Pete told the magazine that he had a ‘HUGE’ crush on Leo and used to have his posters in his room.