'Follow real Sharia rules which include rights for women': Mehbooba Mufti after Taliban forms acting govt in Afghanistan

After the Taliban on Tuesday announced an acting government to run the affairs in Afghanistan, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti today said that the group should govern the war-torn country by "real Sharia rules which include rights for women".

"Taliban has now become a reality; they should ensure that their earlier image was against humanity and basic rights; now if they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow the real Sharia rules which include rights for women - not the ones they say - then only they can have relations with other countries," India Today quoted Mehbooba Mufti as saying. "If they (Taliban) do what they did in the 90s, then it will be difficult not only for Afghanistan but also for the entire world," added Mufti.

Meanwhike, hours after the announcement of the new Afghanistan cabinet, Taliban's religious leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement saying the new cabinet will start its work immediately.

"As a caretaker and committed cabinet has been announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to control and run the affairs of the country which will start functioning at the earliest, I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country, protecting the country's highest interests, securing Afghanistan's borders, and to ensuring lasting peace, prosperity and development," Akhundzada said.

The statement also said the new government remains committed to protecting human rights.

"The Islamic Emirate will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam," read the statement.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:49 PM IST