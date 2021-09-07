Afghanistan: Check out full list of cabinet ministers in Taliban's 'acting' govt

Taliban on Tuesday finally announced its new 'acting' government ending days of speculation and reports of infighting within the group, which reportedly delayed the announcement of the new dispensation in Afghanistan.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the war-torn country.

Addressing a press conference, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the acting deputy Afghan leader.

Also, Salahuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network has been named the new interior minister.

The announcement comes a day after the outfit declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month.

Here is the list of ministers in the Taliban government:

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund is the ‘acting’ PM in the new Afghan government.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the first deputy and Mullah Abdus Salam is the second deputy.

Amir Khan Muttaqi - Foreign Minister.

Abas Stanikzai- deputy Foreign Minister.

Mullah Yaqoob - Defense Minister.

Sarajuddin Haqqani- Interior Minister.

Amir Khan Muttaqi - Foreign Minister.

Abas Stanikzai - deputy Foreign Minister.

Acting Minister of Economy - Qari Din Hanif

Acting Minister for Hajj amd Religious Affairs: Mawlawi Noor Mohammad Saqib

Acting Minister of Justice: Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Sharie

Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs: Mullah Noorullah Noori

Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development: Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada

Acting Minister of Public Work: Mullah Abdul Manan Omari

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum: Mullah Mohammad Esa Akhund

Acting Minister of Water and Energy: Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor

Acting Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport: Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada

Acting Minister of Higher Education: Abdul Baqi Haqqani

Acting Minister of Telecommunication: Najibullah Haqqani

Acting Minister of Refugees: Khalilurahman Haqqani

Acting Director of Intelligence: Abdul Haq Wasiq

Acting Director of the Central Bank: Haji Mohammad Idris

Acting Director of the Administrative Office of the President: Ahmad Jan Ahmady

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The announcement of appointments came hours after Taliban fired into the air to disperse protesters and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week the group used heavy-handed tactics to break up a demonstration in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The demonstrators had gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy to accuse Islamabad of aiding the Taliban's assault on northern Panjshir province.

(With ANI and AP inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:20 PM IST