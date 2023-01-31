e-Paper Get App
Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament

The country's GDP growth is projected at 6 to 6.8%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of nation in Parliament on Tuesday. The country's GDP growth is projected at 6 to 6.8%.

The Survey stated that India's domestic demand and investments are rising. It also mentioned the issues of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict crisis.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

