Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of nation in Parliament on Tuesday. The country's GDP growth is projected at 6 to 6.8%.

The Survey stated that India's domestic demand and investments are rising. It also mentioned the issues of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict crisis.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)