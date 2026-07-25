'FIRs Will Be Registered...': CJP To Launch Website To Identify Delhi Police Officers Allegedly Assaulting Students During 'Sansad Chalo' Protest

Jantar Mantar Protest site in Delhi | @dhairyam14

Days after the 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi turned violent, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a new online initiative aimed at documenting alleged police action during the demonstration. The party says it will launch a dedicated website where protesters can upload photos and videos to help identify police personnel accused of using excessive force during the July 20 march.

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CJP plans online portal for evidence collection

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that several students were assaulted during the police crackdown and claimed that women protesters were also subjected to misconduct.

Reiterating the party's stand, Das said, "As we announced earlier, every officer who attacked students, injured them, and molested young girls has been warned. We will not remain quiet. We will remember everything."

According to the party, the proposed website will allow protesters to submit visual evidence, including photographs and videos, that could help identify police officials allegedly involved in the incident.

"We are launching a website and urge all protesters to upload any videos or photographs they have of the police officials who attacked them. The CJP team will scrutinise the material and identify every police officer. There should be FIRs against them," Das said.

Party says it will move court if FIRs are not filed

CJP also stated that it intends to pursue legal action after the identification process is completed. Das said lawyers from across the country are supporting the initiative and that the party would approach the courts if police fail to register cases against the officers identified through the submitted evidence.

"Lawyers from across India are helping us. We will obtain court orders directing that FIRs be registered against the police personnel. When the time comes, we will ensure that all of them go to jail. This is our promise," he added.

Background of 'Sansad Chalo' march

The 'Sansad Chalo' march was organised by CJP on July 20 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The protest was stopped by Delhi Police using tear gas and baton charges after demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament.

The incident later sparked controversy after allegations emerged that pellet guns had also been used during the crackdown. Delhi Police, however, denied these claims, maintaining that pellet guns were not used and that force was employed only after protesters allegedly tried to breach security arrangements.