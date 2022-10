'Fire hair cut' goes wrong, youth suffers burn injuries; incident caught on camera |

Valsad: A youth while attempting a hairstyle 'Fire Hair Cut' suffered burn injuries when the barber failed to give the controlled cut in Vapi town of Valsad district.

The mishap happened on Wednesday and the youth is being treated in a government hospital in Surat.

Vapi Town police station Assistant Sub Inspector Mayuriben told IANS that Valsad hospital informed the police station that Arif Shah, a resident of Vapi, was brought to the government hospital for burn injuries.

According to the primary information, Arif had gone for a hair cut at Banti Saloon on Wednesday, when he requested the barber for the 'fire hair cut'. While the barber was cutting the hair, the victim's friend was video recording it as the youth was active on social media and wished to post his fire hair cut on his Instagram page.

Head caught fire after spraying chemicals

After spraying chemicals, when the barber lit the matchstick, the entire head caught fire. The victim suffered injuries on his face, neck and chest. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim was shifted to Surat government hospital for further treatment. Mayuriben told IANS the investigation will begin only after recording the statement of the victim and the barber and all those present in the saloon at the time of the accident.

'Fire hair cut' has been trending in India, especially among the youth and women with long hair go for it. The barber first applies flammable powder on the hair and later sets it on fire and then cuts it with scissors.