In Pics: Deepika Padukone undergoes a makeover, flaunts new short haircut

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one happy girl with her new haircut. While Padukone has not yet posted anything on social media, pictures of her exiting a salon have been doing rounds on social media.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Deepika was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan' which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

‘Pathaan’, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years, will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' and 'Bang Bang' fame. It also stars John Abraham.

It also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year'.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is also directed by Siddharth and features Deepika.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The leggy lass will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:29 AM IST