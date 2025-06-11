Fire Breaks Out in J&K Assembly Lobby; Short Circuit Suspected (Video) | X @mkandharii

Jammu: A fire broke out in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here on Wednesday, causing minor damage to furniture and some old photographs, an official said.

The fire was reported at 9.34 am and was controlled within a few minutes, the official said.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services department said the cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Several furniture items, including sofas, chairs, centre tables, and photo frames of veteran politicians, were burnt in a fire incident inside the legislature complex of J&K Assembly on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/in0iRjNjhk — Mohit Kandhari (@mkandharii) June 11, 2025

Fire have been doused which broke out inside Legislative Assembly in Jammu. Fire in Lobby of J&K Legislative Assembly. Photos of former Governors, J&K LG's among others, Several sofas, chairs and infrastructure worth lacs of rupees affected in this fire incident.. pic.twitter.com/Ni9IE1frPY — Mehraj Ahmed (@MehrajAhmadS) June 11, 2025

Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit caused the fire in the lobby area of the double-storey legislative assembly which is also housed in the Civil Secretariat complex, he said.

He said the local fire station at the civil secretariat controlled the fire within a few minutes.

Some old photographs and some furniture items were gutted, he said.

