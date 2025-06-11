Shocking Dowry Demand In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Woman Pressured By In-Laws To Donate Kidney To Ailing Husband Or ₹4 Lakh | Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a married woman accused her in-laws of demanding a kidney as dowry. According to the victim, named Dipti, after marriage, her in-laws were demanding money and a bike, and later started pressuring her to donate her organ as her husband was suffering from a kidney-related illness. The matter surfaced from Kanhauli Lakshmi Colony in Mithanpur.

Dipti alleged that her in-laws asked her to arrange Rs four lakh or donate her kidney, reported Live Hindustan. She has reportedly not been allowed to enter the house by her in-laws until the demand is fulfilled.

Dipti's parents live in the Shakti Nagar area of Mithanpur. She got married on April 28, 2021, to Parth Prashar. She claimed that her father had spent more than Rs 30 lakh on her wedding. The woman further alleged that after marriage, her in-laws started taunting her over the dowry she brought.

DIpti's in-laws started asking her to bring Rs seven lakh from her parents as they wanted to open an Ayurvedic shop, reported the media. She managed to arrange only Rs three lakh. However, her in-laws harassed her and even pressured her for the remaining four lakh rupees.

As per the report, in 2023, Prashar was diagnosed with a kidney problem. He was shifted to Delhi for treatment. Dipti also stayed at Prashar's sister's home in Delhi for three months till the time her husband was undergoing treatment to take care of him.

Later the couple rented a house in Delhi. However, a month later she was thrown out of the house for not agreeing to donate the kidney. She started living with her parents. However, when she went to her in-laws' house on May 11 this year, she was not allowed to enter.

The woman filed a complaint at a police station against her husband and in-laws. She alleged that she was regularly pressurised to donate a kidney. A case has been registered in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched.