 Shocking Dowry Demand In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Woman Pressured By In-Laws To Donate Kidney To Ailing Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking Dowry Demand In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Woman Pressured By In-Laws To Donate Kidney To Ailing Husband

Shocking Dowry Demand In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Woman Pressured By In-Laws To Donate Kidney To Ailing Husband

A shocking incident surfaced from Muzaffarnagar, where a married woman accused her in-laws of demanding a kidney as dowry. The matter surfaced from Kanhauli Lakshmi Colony in Mithanpur. She claimed that her father had spent more than Rs 30 lakh on her wedding.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Shocking Dowry Demand In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Woman Pressured By In-Laws To Donate Kidney To Ailing Husband Or ₹4 Lakh | Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a married woman accused her in-laws of demanding a kidney as dowry. According to the victim, named Dipti, after marriage, her in-laws were demanding money and a bike, and later started pressuring her to donate her organ as her husband was suffering from a kidney-related illness. The matter surfaced from Kanhauli Lakshmi Colony in Mithanpur.

Dipti alleged that her in-laws asked her to arrange Rs four lakh or donate her kidney, reported Live Hindustan. She has reportedly not been allowed to enter the house by her in-laws until the demand is fulfilled.

Dipti's parents live in the Shakti Nagar area of Mithanpur. She got married on April 28, 2021, to Parth Prashar. She claimed that her father had spent more than Rs 30 lakh on her wedding. The woman further alleged that after marriage, her in-laws started taunting her over the dowry she brought.

Read Also
10-Year Jail For In-Laws In Dowry Death Case: Court Convicts Mother-in-Law, Sons For Abetting...
article-image

DIpti's in-laws started asking her to bring Rs seven lakh from her parents as they wanted to open an Ayurvedic shop, reported the media. She managed to arrange only Rs three lakh. However, her in-laws harassed her and even pressured her for the remaining four lakh rupees.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

As per the report, in 2023, Prashar was diagnosed with a kidney problem. He was shifted to Delhi for treatment. Dipti also stayed at Prashar's sister's home in Delhi for three months till the time her husband was undergoing treatment to take care of him.

Later the couple rented a house in Delhi. However, a month later she was thrown out of the house for not agreeing to donate the kidney. She started living with her parents. However, when she went to her in-laws' house on May 11 this year, she was not allowed to enter.

The woman filed a complaint at a police station against her husband and in-laws. She alleged that she was regularly pressurised to donate a kidney. A case has been registered in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested