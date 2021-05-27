Fire breaks out at electrical sub-station in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, no casualty reported

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A fire broke out at an electrical sub-station of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh during the early morning on Thursday.
The fire was doused after three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet. The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.
