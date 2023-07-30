Delhi News: 'Find Bride For Rahul' Sonia Gandhi Tells Farmers In Haryana |

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asked some women farmers in Haryana to find a suitable bride for her son, Rahul, after they urged her to get him married.

The interaction during a luncheon hosted by Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence followed a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Haryana, where he invited some women farmers from Sonipat district to his mother's home.

Priyanka shares childhood memories

“Get Rahul married,” one of the women told Gandhi to which she replied “You find a girl for him.” Rahul chimed in with, “It will happen.... “

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is, meanwhile, seen saying how she got all the scolding despite Rahul being the naughtier one. On July 8, Rahul Gandhi had made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Sonipat, where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers. He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor, and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Darshan

Gandhi then promised them to invite them over for “Delhi Darshan” after they told him of never having visited the national capital despite living near it. He also made the farm women talk to his sister Priyanka Gandhi, where they expressed the desire that she invites them over for food to her residence.

“A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonipat’s farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of talk. Got priceless gifts — desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday while sharing the video of the meeting.

The video shows the Gandhis sharing a light moment with the rural women and offering them lunch and enquiring whether the food was to their liking or not. Rahul Gandhi is seen being fed by one of the women and distributing chocolates to the visiting children.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)