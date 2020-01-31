Finance Ministry official Kuldeep Sharma ignores father's loss to stay back for Budget session

New Delhi: There are some people for whom duty comes first. They are always ready to make any sacrifice to remain committed to their jobs.

Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Deputy Manager (Press), has been in lock-in as he is one of the key staff tasked with printing of confidential Budget documents. While he was busy with the assignment, his father passed away on January 26, 2020.

Despite the colossal loss, Sharma decided not to leave the press area given the nature of his duty. He ignored his personal loss and showed extraordinary sincerity to his job.

"Informing with regret that Shri Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Dy Manager (Press), lost his father on 26 Jan, 2020. Being on Budget duty, he was on job in the lock-in. In spite of his immense loss, Sharma decided not to leave the press area even for a minute," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.