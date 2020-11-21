Film personalities for release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, some prominent film personalities took to Twitter demanding the release of Perarivalan, serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The hashtag "Release Perarivalan" trended on twitter.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and others want the government to act over the issue.

“The Governor of Tamil Nadu should respect the decision of the Supreme Court and release Perarivalan. Arputhammal is in her 29-year struggle to free an innocent man,” said Sethupathi in the video message.