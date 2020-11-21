Film personalities for release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, some prominent film personalities took to Twitter demanding the release of Perarivalan, serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
The hashtag "Release Perarivalan" trended on twitter.
Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and others want the government to act over the issue.
“The Governor of Tamil Nadu should respect the decision of the Supreme Court and release Perarivalan. Arputhammal is in her 29-year struggle to free an innocent man,” said Sethupathi in the video message.
Prakash Raj tweeted "1,000 culprits can escape but one innocent should not be punished."
Director Karthik Subbaraj also pleaded for the release of Perarivalan.
Actor Arya wrote, “It is not just Perarivalan who is suffering inside the jail. It is Arupthammal too.”
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991 during an election rally at Sriperumbudur.
The state cabinet had on September 9, 2018 adopted a unanimous resolution and recommended to the Governor for the release of Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Nalini, all convicted in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and undergoing life imprisonment.
It has been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu and all the political parties except the Congress and BJP have been favouring early release of the convicts.
