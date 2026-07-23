'Fight To Safeguard Democracy': Mehbooba Extends Support To CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar | X

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against alleged irregularities in examinations, describing it as a fight to protect the Constitution and democracy. Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, she praised the students for continuing their agitation despite harsh weather, saying their movement would help curb corruption, paper leaks and other injustices.

The protesters have been camping at Jantar Mantar since last month, demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other demands.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti reaches Jantar Mantar to participate in CJP protest. pic.twitter.com/nZM5tnt96J — CNN Kashmir (@CnnKashmir) July 23, 2026

“I salute you all. When I saw on July 20 that some rioters, along with the police, were beating up the protesting youth, even tearing the clothes of our daughters, I said enough is enough, I must go (to Delhi),” she said.

Criticises Centre, judiciary over handling of protests

Calling it a crucial moment for the country's youth, Mehbooba alleged that the country had witnessed “divide and rule” politics, exam paper leaks, corruption and crimes against women over the past 12 years.

“This is what we have seen in the country for the last 12 years – divide and rule. Sometimes ‘chanda chori’ (donations theft), sometimes paper leaks, sometimes rapes. Even cows are safer than children in our country today,” she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also criticised the Centre and the judiciary, claiming the concerns of the protesting students had not received adequate attention despite their prolonged agitation.

Referring to the Chief Justice of India's refusal to watch videos of the July 20 violence in Delhi, Mehbooba said, “He said he won't watch the videos as he doesn't have time. Why do they not have time? Because they have to go to the Rajya Sabha, because they have to become governors. That is why they don't have time for these young people, and that is why I am here.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing on a plea challenging police action against students during the CJP-led protest march in Delhi on July 20. “We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch... We don't want to watch videos," the CJI said.

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Youth can protect Constitution, says Mehbooba

Calling for change, Mehbooba said, “These people (youth) will bring it. If we need to save the Constitution, these people will do it.”

She said many parents spend lakhs of their hard-earned money on their children's education and warned that failing to stand against injustice would have serious consequences. She also alleged that if the Constitution is not protected, those in power would turn the rest of the country into an “open jail”, drawing a parallel with Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing confidence in the protesters, she said the government should not underestimate them because they are the “biggest power”. While noting that similar protests had taken place in neighbouring countries, she added that she “does not want that to happen in our country”.

Accusing the government of ignoring the grievances of students protesting in extreme heat, Mehbooba said, “The power of the youth is the greatest power. This arrogance will not last long.”

“You all have left your homes, families and everything behind, shedding your blood and sweat here in this heat. This is the biggest exam for you, which must not get leaked. If you pass this test, no one will ever have the courage to leak a NEET paper again,” she said.