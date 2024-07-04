'Fight Against Corruption Tops Govt Agenda,' Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity and that it would stamp out corruption and act against the corrupt.

He was delivering his address on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address amid protests by the Opposition which later walked out while he was still speaking. The House later adopted the Motion and it was adjourned sine die by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Modi, who had similarly addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon, continued with his attacks on the Congress and other Opposition parties during his address.

He said people have “rejected the politics of illusion in the Lok Sabha election and prioritised performance over propaganda”.

The PM also took on the Congress and sounding an ominous warning said: “I want to thank Congress friends too. Some kept saying ours is a one-third government. What can be a bigger truth – we have completed 10 years and 20 remain.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "I would like to extend hearty gratitude to a few colleagues in Congress. Ever since the results came, I was taking note of a colleague - who was not supported by his party but he held his party's flag all alone. For what he said, unke muh mein… pic.twitter.com/z11fQhpbJ2 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Modi said his government would continue its fight against corruption and the corrupt.

“I have given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and the corrupt. The government will not interfere anywhere”, he said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "I would like to say without hesitation that I have given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and the corrupt. Government will not interfere anywhere. They should work honestly for honesty...I would like to tell the… pic.twitter.com/23yVmPq2Hs — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

He also used the issue to come down on the Congress for starting the “save corrupt agitation” by defending the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Recalling the alleged scams the AAP was involved in, including the liquor policy case in which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia are behind bars, Modi said “earlier the Congress would ask why the corrupt are not being punished. Now when we act against them, it tries to protect them.”

On the issue of paper leaks, the PM assured the students that the government would act against them on “war footing”.

“I assure the youth that the culprits will not be spared. We are acting to ensure strict punishment. We have also made a stringent law to deal with it.”

Even as the Opposition raised slogans during the initial part of his address, the PM continued with his speech. He attacked the Opposition for raising the issue of upholding the Constitution saying, “those who wave copies of the Constitution today protested when we observed the Constitution Day on November 26, asking why was it required when we celebrate January 26.”

Again raising the tickling issue of Emergency to target the Congress, Modi said, “I saw the Emergency closely. During it crores of people were tortured.”

The PM said the coming five years will all be about a decisive fight against poverty.

“Last 10 years were an appetiser, the main course starts now,” he declared.

As the Opposition members trooped out of the House to protest the Chair’s refusal to let Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge make a point, Modi said, “They are running away because they do not want to hear the truth.”

Modi then launched an attack on the Congress for shedding crocodile tears on the farmers’ issue and claimed that in its regime a Rs 60,000 crore farmers' loan waiver scheme was launched but the real small farmers were not included in it.