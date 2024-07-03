PM Modi Addresses NEET Controversy In Rajya Sabha, Vows Tough Action

PM Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NEET paper leak incident in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, promising strict action against those responsible.

"The President mentioned the paper leak in her speech. I expect the entire house to rise above politics and discuss the issue. Unfortunately, it's being politicised, which is concerning for the country's future," PM Modi remarked while responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Upper House.

He asserted, "I assure the youth of our country, this government will not spare those who cheat and scam you". "Action is being taken to hold accountable those who jeopardise the future of our youth," he added, emphasising, "We have enacted strict laws and are strengthening the entire system".

Modi assured that the government is committed to creating an environment where students can focus on their studies without worrying about examinations.

The Opposition has been demanding a detailed discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, with the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha urging the Speaker to allocate a day after the Motion of Thanks debate to discuss NEET.

The NEET-UG examination for medical courses has been marred by allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, prompting protests and a CBI investigation.

The head of the National Testing Agency has been removed, and an expert panel is currently reviewing the agency and seeking reform suggestions. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear several pleas on July 8.