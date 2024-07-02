 NEET PG 2024 Likely To Take Place In August; Date To Be Announced Next Week?
In response to concerns about the validity of some competitive exams, the Union health ministry announced on June 22 that the NEET-PG entrance exam, which was supposed to take place on June 23, is postponed.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
NEET | Photo- Getty Images

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 might most likely be administered in mid-August. This week, It is anticipated that the updated medical entrance exam date will be announced.

As quoted by PTI, a source revealed, "Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6."

To discuss the preparedness for the online NEET-PG exam, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), representatives from the health ministry, and representatives of the Cyber Cell met on Monday in the Union home ministry, according to PTI.

According to PTI, the meeting on Monday was organised to assess the "robustness" of the system in preparation for the exam's administration in the coming days. It was discovered that the meeting was briefed on the different facets of the exam procedure by the TCS top brass.

In response to concerns about the validity of some competitive exams, the Union health ministry announced on June 22 that the NEET-PG entrance exam, which was supposed to take place on June 23, is postponed. It was said to be a "precautionary measure."

The health ministry had previously declared that it would carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the NEET-PG's robustness, which would be carried out by the NBEMS in conjunction with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

