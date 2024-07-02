NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Not Released Yet, Expected This Week: Report

Representational Image

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has confirmed that the new exam date for NEET PG 2024 will not be announced on July 2, but is expected to be released later this week. As per reports by Indian Express, a senior NBE official revealed that a plan has been shared with the Centre and is awaiting approval.

"We must handle logistics carefully for an exam as significant as NEET PG. Therefore, we cannot announce the dates without first consulting and obtaining clearance from TCS, our logistics partner, and the government," explained the source to IE.

This comes after the sudden postponement of the NEET PG exam on June 22, just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

While the exam may now be conducted in August, the NBE has clarified that there were no reports of a paper leak or any other issues.

NEET PG was scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. It said a review of the robustness of processes of conducting the NEET-PG entrance examination will be done.