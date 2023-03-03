Fictional country Kailasa's head & fugitive rape-accused Nithyananda issues clarification on 'persecuted by India' remark at UN |

Self-styled godman Nithyananda's fictional country "United States of Kailasa” where the rape-accused 'baba' is now being called Bhagavan (god) by his disciples made a controversial remark at a United Nations event in Geneva. His disciple and Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda has clarified the fictional country's stance on their "persecuted by India" remark.

In a video message she said, “I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda”.

Who is Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda

The woman is referred to as "Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda" by Kailasa on Twitter.

She was representing "The United States of Kailasa”, a country set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda.

In the tweet posted by Kailasa's official Twitter handle, the woman is seen wearing saffron clothes, gold (or golden coloured) jewellery, rudraksh and a headgear at the United Nations event.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vijayapriya completed her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Canada’s University of Manitoba in 2014. She is proficient in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.

At college, she claims to have been on the dean’s honour list for “outstanding academic performance”. She has also received international undergraduate student scholarship in 2013 and 2014.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week, the woman introduced herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the “permanent ambassador to the UN from the sovereign state of Shri Kailasa”.

Nithyananda social media presence

Nithyananda's Twitter verified profile goes by the name -- Kailasa's SPH Nithyananda-- and his bio reads- Official account of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyananda Paramashivam, Reviver of KAILASA - the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation.

Noteworthy here is that the fugitive 'baba' Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including several cases of sexual assault and rape.

His stance and posts on India and its anti-Hindu elements during his fictional country's recent representation at a UN event in Geneva had gone viral. The two events were held on February 22 and 24.

Self-styled Godman's message to Indian government

The rape-accused godman in a tweet on Thursday urged the Indian government to take action against anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against him and his fictional country 'kailasa'.

In a tweet he wrote, "We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population."

United States of Kailasa

Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'.