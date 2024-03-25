Festivities Turn Tragic: 5-Year-Old Child Crushed Under Wheels Of Ceremonial Chariot In Kerala's Kollam | Representational Image

A five-year-old child succumbed to her injuries last night after she was crushed under the wheels of a ceremonial chariot during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple near here, police said. Police said Kshetra, daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life when she accidentally fell under the big tyres of the ceremonial chariot which is pulled by the believers.

As per a PTI report, "The accident happened at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She came to the temple along with her parents," police said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police added. Police said the incident happened in an open field where the chariot was being pulled.

"Sometimes children also pull the rope tied to the chariot. It seems like she fell accidentally," police said. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents and the police but could not be saved.

Its a shocking incident where festivities have taken a tragic turn. Little did the parents of the child know that the distraction of a fraction of a second would cause such a huge loss to them. In ceremonial and festive activities where huge crowds gather, taking case of children is a huge responsibility. Several incidents of children going missing or children being hurt in stampede come to light in crowdy festivals like Holi or maha pooja or Ganesh festival especially visarjan.

Earlier today, 13 people were injured after a massive fire erupted at ceremonial festivities at a temple in Madhya Pradesh.