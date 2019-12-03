Feel like calling you Nirbala; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tells Nirmala Sitaraman

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary group Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman by calling her ‘Nirbala’ (weak).

It all happened when finance minister was moving The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for the consideration. Chowdhury’s comment came after his past comment on PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he called ‘migrants’ during a debate on National Register of Citizen. Protesting this, BJP MPs demand appology from Chowdhury.

On Monday while debating over The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Chowdhury said, “I have a lot of respect for you but at times I feel that instead of calling you Nirmala Sitharaman I should call you ‘Nirbala’ (weak) Sitharaman.”

This ignited heated agreements between the two parties as BJP MPs demand apology from the Congress leader on making such sexist remark.

Defending his remarks, Chaudhary said he called ‘Nirbala’ because she is not free to discharge her duty.