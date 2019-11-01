Fed up of potholes, Mangaluru group launches ‘selfie with pothole’ campaign

Some frustrated residents of Mangaluru have come together to form a group called MCC Civic Group. Comprising of civic and social activists, these people have launched a unique campaign to highlight the poor plight of roads in their city, lack of footpaths for pedestrians and other incomplete works.

The group has also turned to the public for support. They’ve launched a campaign called ‘Selfie with Pothole’ in which all that needs to be done is to click a selfie with a pothole and upload it on social media along with the location. While uploading, one has to put the caption of ‘Selfie with Pothole’ and tag @civicmcc on Twitter or MCC Civic Group on Facebook, with the hashtag #Fixitanna-ROADhaTHODha.

Commenting on the initiative, Member of MCC Civic Group, Rohan Shiri said, "This initiative is taken to alert the concerned officials as well as the public. In addition, we held a silent protest recently in front of the office of MCC to highlight the plight of roads in the city. A solo protest was also held by social activist Arjun Mascarenhas at the Nanthoor circle, which got a massive response from the public. As it is election time now, we want to create awareness among the voting public."

Shiri wants more people to join the cause, as most of the citizens are facing massive inconvenience due to the pathetic state of roads. He said that the voice needs to grow louder for it to reach the administration so that conditions can take a turn for the better.