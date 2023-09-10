Fear Grips Bengaluru Airport After Heavy Smoke Emanates From Air India Aircraft

Heavy Smoke Emanates From Air India Aircraft | Twitter

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, tensions prevailed after it was noticed that smoke was emanating from an Air India flight that landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The smoke was emanating from the tail of the the aircraft. The airport staff issued high alert after it was noticed that smoke was coming out of the plane. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

The incident occurred after the Air India flight landed at the T2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. As per reports from ToI, the incident came to light at around 8.40 PM. The incident occurred after the Air India's Airbus A320 aircraft was being connected to the aerobridge of Gate 10 of Terminal 2 at the Bengaluru Airport.

Heavy smoke was emanating from the aircraft

Heavy smoke was emanating from the Auxiliary Power Unit near the tail of Air India flight that landed in T2 of Bengaluru Airport. Other aircrafts present at the airport were moved to safety after the smoke was noticed from the aircraft. The airport authorities also took other precautions to avert the spread of fire on the airport.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot

Around three fire tenders rushed to the spot and started to spray water on the plane to put out the smoke. The smoke was controlled after some time. There are reports that the aircraft was empty when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported in the incident

Nobody was reported to be injured in the incident. The cause of the smoke is said to be the heating issue on the tail of the aircraft. However, Air India said that the incident was not alarming and the situation was under control. The airline further said that the flight landed in Mumbai on its scheduled time.