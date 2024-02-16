Farmers' Union Call for Bharat Bandh Today As Delhi Chalo March Still Continue

ANI

Farmer's union have continue their 'Dehli Chalo' protest for the fourth day, calling for 'Bharat Bandh' today, according to media reports. Section 144 has been imposed in the national capital regior (NCR) and large gathering have been banned. The farmers aim to intensify the protest as the Noida- based Bhartitya Kisan Parishad has vowed to extend their protest to this nationwide strike.

This decision comes after the third meeting between the government and the farmers union on Thursday. Although, the five hour long meeting could get into common grounds between the protesting farmers and three Union ministers, the meeting is now been scheduled on Sunday.

The Baharat Bandh which has already commenced at 6 am will be continuing till 4 pm today. According to media reports the protesting farmers are expected to participate in a 'massive chakka jam' across the major Indian roads between 12 pm to 4 pm.

Meeting between Farmers and Ministers finds no breakthrough

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Piyush Goyal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Following the discussions, Arjun Munda stated to reporters that the issues would be thoroughly deliberated upon in the subsequent meeting scheduled for 6 pm on Sunday, where both sides will aim to reach a resolution.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After the meeting with the farmer unions concluded, Union Minister Arjun Munda says, "Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the… pic.twitter.com/mJpQ8LkGtj — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Bhagwant Mann said they had a very positive conversation and a consensus was reached on several issues. The farmers have assured they would maintain peace during their protest, he said while accusing the Haryana government of sending their cops into Punjab during the standoff.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After the meeting with the farmer unions concluded, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "Today, long discussions took place between the farmers union and the central government... Every topic was discussed in detail... There have been positive discussions...… pic.twitter.com/wIn8Qn7ELx — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

The farmers said the government has sought further discussion on issues like the MSP and farm loan waiver, but discussions must also lead to timely solutions. "We said that we should not just keep discussing the issues, we should also find solutions. They said they need time," said Sarwan Pandher, a farmer leader.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After the meeting between the central government and the farmer unions concluded, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "The protest will continue peacefully... We will not do anything else. We will appeal to the farmers too. When meetings are underway… pic.twitter.com/YJOZIZ8Nlm — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Protest expected to continue for months as standoff between police and farmers persists

The tussle between the farmers and police continues at the Punjab-Haryana border as the farmers remain committed in their determination to continue their march to Delhi.

According to intel reports, the protest is expected to last for months for which farmers have stacked food and ration, the march that started on Tuesday, demands legislation on Minimum Support Price (MSP), repeal of the farm laws, and resolution of other grievances.

After facing tear gas and water cannons from the police, the farmers engaged in a third round of talks in Chandigarh.