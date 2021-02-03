Farmers protest: SC refuses to entertain pleas on R-Day violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking setting up of a committee headed by a former apex court judge to conduct a time-bound probe into the violence during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer Vishal Tiwari, who had filed the PIL, to give a representation to the central government for taking necessary action.

"We are sure that the government is inquiring into it (violence) and they are doing it. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it. We do not want to interfere in it at this stage," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. Tiwari sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.