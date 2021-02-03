Farmers protest: Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move SC against FIRs over R-Day violence tweet

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai have moved the Supreme Court against multiple FIRs registered against them over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally here on Republic Day.

Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath also approached the top court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs.

On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai, The Caravan and others.