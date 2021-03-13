Farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat in Nandigram

Kolkata: Extending support to the agitation against the Centre’s three controversial farm legislations, farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait will hold a mahapanchayat in the poll-bound West Bengal’s Nandigram on Saturday.

He said in Kolkata that he would campaign in Nandigram, where Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari are contesting for the upcoming assembly elections, appealing to farmers not to vote to the BJP.

“We’re going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price). We’ll appeal to them to not vote for BJP as they’ve robbed the entire country,” Tikait was quoted as saying by the ANI.