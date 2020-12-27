Farmers' Protest: Kejriwal throws challenge to Centre, says 'debate with farmer leaders in public on new laws'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new agricultural laws and threw a challenge to Central government leaders to an open debate with farmer leaders on the farm laws.

He also appealed to the Centre to listen to the farmers and repeal the farm laws.

"I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more," Kejriwal said while addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing the protesting farmers at a Kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab Academy of the Delhi government to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing a gathering at the border, Kejriwal said that it pained him to know that 40 people have lost their lives amid the ongoing protests.

"Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid the cold, since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the farm laws. Farmers are being called as anti-national, if they become anti-national who will feed you ?," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lauded Kejriwal government for "working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers." Kejriwal and Sisodia participated in the singing of hymns.

The Delhi Chief Minister previously visited Singhu border December 7.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government.The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.