Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday. He was on ventilator support in a hospital in Ahmedabad. He was 89.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti...," he tweeted.