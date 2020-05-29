Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday. He was on ventilator support in a hospital in Ahmedabad. He was 89.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti...," he tweeted.
Daruwalla had predicted several Prime Ministerial victories including that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and more recently, Narendra Modi. He had also predicted the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi's accident and the Bhopal gas tragedy, amongst others.
(This is a developing story)
