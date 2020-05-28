Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala on ventilator support; fights COVID-19

Bejan Daruwalla -- a man whose astrological predictions have been avidly followed by thousands -- is at present battling the deadly COVID-19 virus in an Ahmedabad hospital.

A Facebook post by one Mark Manuel who says that he was given the details by Daruwalla's son Nastur adds that the astrologer is fighting for his life and has been put under ventilator support in the ICU.

Over the last few days wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery has flooded social media platforms. A practicing Zoroastrian, Daruwalla was also a self proclaimed Ganesha devotee. As as Manuel's post says, support has poured in from all quarters.

"He’s a practicing Zoroastrian, he goes to the agiary, and he ties the Parsi sadra and kusti. So there will be the prayers of his faith. But all his life, and God bless he will be 90 in July, Bejan got his assurance and strength from Lord Ganesh. So Ahmedabad will invoke the mercy of Ganpati, the ultimate God of Blessings and Remover of Obstacles, to be at Bejan’s side. A Catholic priest came and blessed him yesterday. Muslims are calling out to Allah with duas for Bejan in their namaz at home," Manuel adds in his Facebook post.