'Family-run parties are reduced to regional outfits': JP Nadda hits out at Congress during 2-day visit to Varanasi

Lucknow: In an apparent reference to the Congress and other parties, the BJP National President J.P. Nadda commented that the BJP is the only political party which runs like a family while others are being run by families.

On a two-day visit to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda quipped: “Family-run national parties have been reduced to regional outfits by the people. The BJP is the only party which has become the family of the country. The party did not come to power to rule but with a duty to develop the country and serve its people.”

Inaugurating the party's hi-fi digital office at a prime location in Varanasi, Nadda said the party plans to construct 400 BJP offices across the country to fulfill the dream of Modi ji. The BJP’s Varanasi office is the biggest in Purvanchal (East UP) and is equipped with all gadgets to function digitally.