'Fake & Baseless': ECI Refutes Media Report Claiming Lok Sabha Elections Will Be Conducted Through Ballot Paper

The Election Commission of India, on Friday, refuted a news story published in a local newspaper in Chhattisgarh, stating that the poll body has issued directions for voting through ballot paper instead of EVMs in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Sharing the clip on social media with a fake news stamp, the ECI clarified that the story is entirely fake and baseless. No such directions have been issued from its end.

#FakeNewsAlert

A story was published in a local newspaper in #Chhattisgarh that #ECI has given directions for voting through ballot paper & not #EVM in #LokSabhaElection2024



The story is completely #Fake and baseless. No such directions have been given. #VerifyBeforeUAmplify pic.twitter.com/tytzDIWcwG — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 29, 2024

The news clipping shared by the EC was from the Evening Times newspaper. The headline of the newspaper read, "Commission's New Direction: Voting Will Be Conducted Through Ballot Paper, Not EVM."

In reaction to the EC's fact-check, some social media users expressed wonder at how any news organization could publish such fake news, while others questioned whether the poll body initiated any action against the publication.

₹350 fine for not voting in Lok Sabha elections



After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, various misleading news stories are being shared on social media to confuse people.

The PIB Fact Check handle has fact-checked a news story circulating on social media, claiming that voters who do not exercise their voting rights in the Lok Sabha elections will have ₹350 deducted from their bank accounts by the Election Commission.

PIB has labeled this news as fake, stating that the Election Commission has not made any such decision. They also appealed to people not to share such misleading news.