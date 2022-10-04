e-Paper Get App
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt, Defence Minister approves the proposal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal to change the name of Faizabad Cantt to Ayodhya Cantt

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo Credit: PTI
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal to change the name of Faizabad Cantt to Ayodhya Cantt, said sources on Tuesday.

Earlier on October 2021, Uttar Pradesh government following the Centre’s nod announced the renaming of Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the change of name.

In November 2018, the UP government changed the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya. In October of the same year, the Yogi government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

Earlier in June 2018, Mughalsarai railway station, one of the busiest junctions of Indian Railways was renamed after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

