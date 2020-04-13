Fact Check: One can still catch COVID-19 in temperatures above 25°C degrees

While the country struggles to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, many fake posts related to cures have been doing rounds on social media. Among these fake claims, one is that exposure to sun or temperatures above 25°C degrees prevent COVID-19. On Monday, PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter dismissed this as fake news.

“Myth: Exposure to sun or temperatures above 25°C degrees prevents #COVID-19,” tweeted PIB. “FACT: You can catch #Covid_19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. For protection, make sure you clean your hands frequently & thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose,” they added.