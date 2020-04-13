Fact Check: One can still catch COVID-19 in temperatures above 25°C degrees

While the country struggles to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, many fake posts related to cures have been doing rounds on social media. Among these fake claims, one is that exposure to sun or temperatures above 25°C degrees prevent COVID-19. On Monday, PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter dismissed this as fake news.
“Myth: Exposure to sun or temperatures above 25°C degrees prevents #COVID-19,” tweeted PIB. “FACT: You can catch #Covid_19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. For protection, make sure you clean your hands frequently & thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose,” they added.
The Press Information Bureau has set up a portal for fact-checking issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it will receive messages by email and send its response in a quick time. The PIB will also release a daily bulletin to inform regarding the Centre's decisions and developments and progress on the deadly COVID 19.
On Monday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152. The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases includes 72 foreign nationals, according to the Health Ministry data.
