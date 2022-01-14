Fact Check: Has PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown till January 25?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown till January 25. The post says that the lockdown would begin from January 14 and go on until January 25. Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the post is fake.

"The claims being shared on social media regarding the lockdown are fake. Trust only authentic sources for correct information. Do not share such pictures or messages," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

This fake message is being circulated at a time when the COVID-19 cases are again seeing a surge in the country.

India saw a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday morning.

There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19.

An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:47 PM IST