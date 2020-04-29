Extension for MPhil, PhD students, end semester examinations in July: UGC announces new measures amid coronavirus lockdown

The University Grants Commission on Thursday announced that an extension of six months would be granted to MPhil, PhD students. It added that viva-voce will be conducted via video conferencing. In case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.

The UGC also said that end semester examinations would be conducted in universities in the month of July. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations, the UGC said. The July exams will be for states were the coronavirus crisis has been contained and the situation normalised.

"Intermediate Semester students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester," the University Grants Commission added.

"Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time. Universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours," the UGC said.

The news comes against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent pan-India lockdown that has been in effect since the end of March.

Considering the situation, the new academic session for freshers to begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August, the body added.

