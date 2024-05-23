Explained: New Driving Licence Rules 2024, Fees, Penalty

Latest RTO Guidelines | FP Photo

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has announced new rules for the driving licence. According to the new rules, that come into effect from June 1, 2024, the driver's licence tests do not need to be taken in person at the RTO by the applicants who want to get their driver's licence. Private driving schools are able to administer the exams and move forward with the remaining steps to acquire a driver's licence.

The elimination of the requirement for candidates to take a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is one of the biggest modifications. Alternatively, authorized private driving schools may administer the driving exam. After passing the test at these schools, the candidate will receive a certificate that they can use to apply for a driver's licence without having to take an additional exam at the RTO.

Application process

If wish to apply for a driver's licence, you can apply for a driver's licence online via https://parivahan.gov.in/. You can also visit RTO to file an application through a manual process. The application fee depends on the licence type. Earlier, you had to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate your driving skills for licence approval. With the new rules, the motor training schools will be authorized for your registration and required driving test.

Licensing-related fees and charges

Learner's Licence (Form 3): Rs. 150

Learner's Licence Test (or repeat test): Rs. 50

Driving Test (or repeat test): Rs. 300

Driving Licence Issue: Rs. 200.

International Driving Permit: Rs 1,000 Addition of Another Vehicle Class to Licence: Rs. 500

Renewal of Hazardous Goods Vehicle Authorisation: Driving Licence Renewal: Rs. 200

Late Renewal (after the required period): Rs. 300 + Rs. 1,000 per year or part thereof from the expiration of the grace period

Driving Instruction School Licence Issue/Renewal Duplicate Licence for Driving Instruction School: Rs. 5,000

Appeal against licensing authority orders: Rs. 500

Change of Address or Other Particulars in Driving Licence: Rs. 200

Penalties

Speeding Fines: The fine for speeding remains between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000.

Minors Driving: A minor caught driving will face a fine of Rs. 25,000.

The vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a licence until they turn 25, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Simplified Application Process

Depending on whether you are applying for a four-wheeler or two-wheeler licence, the Ministry of Transportation has lowered the amount of paperwork needed for a new licence. This reduces the need for in-person examinations at RTOs.

New Rules For Private Driving Schools

Training Land: Training facilities must have a minimum of one acre of land (two acres for training on four wheels).

Testing Facility: Adequate testing facilities must be available to schools.

Trainer Qualifications: Trainers need a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and familiarity with biometrics and IT systems.

Training Duration

Light motor vehicles (LMV): Eight hours of theory and twenty-one hours of hands-on training spread over four weeks.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): Eight hours of theory and thirty-one hours of practical training spread over six weeks.