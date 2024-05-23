Explained: New Driving Licence Rules 2024, Fees, Penalty

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has announced new rules for the driving licence. According to the new rules, that come into effect from June 1, 2024, the driver's licence tests do not need to be taken in person at the RTO by the applicants who want to get their driver's licence. Private driving schools are able to administer the exams and move forward with the remaining steps to acquire a driver's licence.
The elimination of the requirement for candidates to take a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is one of the biggest modifications. Alternatively, authorized private driving schools may administer the driving exam. After passing the test at these schools, the candidate will receive a certificate that they can use to apply for a driver's licence without having to take an additional exam at the RTO.
Application process
If wish to apply for a driver's licence, you can apply for a driver's licence online via https://parivahan.gov.in/. You can also visit RTO to file an application through a manual process. The application fee depends on the licence type. Earlier, you had to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate your driving skills for licence approval. With the new rules, the motor training schools will be authorized for your registration and required driving test.
Licensing-related fees and charges
Learner's Licence (Form 3): Rs. 150
Learner's Licence Test (or repeat test): Rs. 50
Driving Test (or repeat test): Rs. 300
Driving Licence Issue: Rs. 200.
International Driving Permit: Rs 1,000 Addition of Another Vehicle Class to Licence: Rs. 500
Renewal of Hazardous Goods Vehicle Authorisation: Driving Licence Renewal: Rs. 200
Late Renewal (after the required period): Rs. 300 + Rs. 1,000 per year or part thereof from the expiration of the grace period
Driving Instruction School Licence Issue/Renewal Duplicate Licence for Driving Instruction School: Rs. 5,000
Appeal against licensing authority orders: Rs. 500
Change of Address or Other Particulars in Driving Licence: Rs. 200
Penalties
Speeding Fines: The fine for speeding remains between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000.
Minors Driving: A minor caught driving will face a fine of Rs. 25,000.
The vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a licence until they turn 25, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Simplified Application Process
Depending on whether you are applying for a four-wheeler or two-wheeler licence, the Ministry of Transportation has lowered the amount of paperwork needed for a new licence. This reduces the need for in-person examinations at RTOs.
New Rules For Private Driving Schools
Training Land: Training facilities must have a minimum of one acre of land (two acres for training on four wheels).
Testing Facility: Adequate testing facilities must be available to schools.
Trainer Qualifications: Trainers need a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and familiarity with biometrics and IT systems.
Training Duration
Light motor vehicles (LMV): Eight hours of theory and twenty-one hours of hands-on training spread over four weeks.
Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): Eight hours of theory and thirty-one hours of practical training spread over six weeks.