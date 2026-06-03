Expelled TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Named Leader Of Opposition In West Bengal Assembly

Ritabrata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Ending the speculation, expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday got the status of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee sought TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to be their Chief Advisor.

“The Speaker had accepted our bid to be recognised as the TMC’s legislature wing and we have support of 58 MLAs so far who had won under the TMC symbol. Two more legislators currently outside the state have given us their support. Collectively we will work and we won’t be doing opposition just for the sake of it. We won’t let this team work in any corporate style,” said Banerjee.

Notably, after Banerjee got selected as the new LoP, the LoP’s room which was locked so far was also opened for Banerjee.

Read Also Major Blow To Mamata: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Recognised As LoP

The new Leader of Opposition also mentioned that Akhruzzaman had been appointed as chief whip, while veteran legislators Javed Ahmed Khan, Sandeepan Saha, Shiuli Saha and Sabina Yasmin will serve as deputy leaders.

Incidentally, after Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipaan Saha got expelled from TMC, on June 1 TMC MLA and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had alleged that Banerjee had held secret meetings with many TMC Legislators at MLA hostel.

Taking a swipe at TMC MP and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition said that the move is ‘collective fight against individualism’.

“In the 18 th Vidhan Sabha there is no connection with Abhishek Banerjee. Here in this camp there is no leader and no servant all are part of the same team,” added Banerjee.

Earlier last week Abhishek Banerjee had written to the Speaker Rathindranath Bose proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP and Firhad Hakim as chief whip where it was alleged that several signatures of the MLAs in the letter was ‘fake’. A CID probe has been ordered into the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, taking to X, TMC had said, “After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect. The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course. The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose.”