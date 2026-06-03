Major Blow To Mamata: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Recognised As LoP

A major political crisis has erupted within the All India Trinamool Congress after expelled party leader Ritabrata Banerjee was recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, following the backing of 58 dissident MLAs.

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The development marks a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee and signals an unprecedented challenge to her authority over the party's legislative wing. According to the rebel camp, the Assembly Speaker accepted its claim to represent the legislature party after receiving support from a majority of TMC legislators.

Addressing reporters, Ritabrata Banerjee said his group currently consists of 58 MLAs elected on the TMC symbol and claimed that two more legislators are likely to join them soon. He asserted that, under parliamentary norms, the rebel faction now constitutes the "real and main opposition" in the Assembly.

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Banerjee announced that MLAs Javed Khan, Sandeepan Saha, Sabina Yasmin and Shiuli Saha would serve as deputy leaders of the legislature party. He also said the group would oppose state government policies it considers incorrect but would not engage in opposition merely for political purposes.

Despite the confrontation, the expelled leader struck a conciliatory note, urging Mamata Banerjee to assume the role of chief adviser to the legislature party. He also accused the party leadership of failing to follow proper procedures while electing the previous Leader of the Opposition.

The rebellion reached a decisive stage on Wednesday when the 58 dissident MLAs formally conveyed their support for Ritabrata Banerjee to the Assembly Speaker.

The political upheaval comes on the same day that the TMC dissolved all its organisational committees and frontal organisations across West Bengal, announcing a comprehensive review of the party's structure and performance.

Amid the escalating crisis, Mamata Banerjee convened a high-level meeting at her residence. Senior party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, attended the meeting to discuss the rapidly evolving situation.

The recognition of Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition is expected to deepen the turmoil within the TMC and has intensified speculation about a possible split in West Bengal's ruling party.