TMC Rift Deepens As Rebel MLAs Claim Support Of 58 Legislators, Challenge LoP Choice; Speaker Accepts Letter Amid Anti-Defection Concerns | X / ANI

Kolkata: The internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened on Wednesday as a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, claimed the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly and rejected the party leadership's choice, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The letter submitted to the Speaker Rathindranath Bose demands the LoP position for Ritabrata Banerjee and also claims the post of Chief Whip for the faction. Sandipan Saha. Javed Ahmed Khan, Seuli Saha and Sabina Yasmin are named as Deputy LoP.

Speaker Rathindranath Bose has accepted the letter and the process is under approval. The letter however reaffirms Mamata Banerjee as the party's leader.

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With at least 2 of the 58 signatories having been suspended from the TMC it remains to be seen if Mamata will take action agains the faction. With 58 MLAs the grouping would cross the two-thirds mark required under the anti-defection law, potentially leading the way for a formal split and raising the possibility of a Maharashtra-style political realignment within the party.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday announced the dissolution of all its committees in West Bengal, along with all frontal organisations, as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at restructuring and strengthening the party.

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In a post on X, the party said, "After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect."

It further stated that the party would undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at all levels before reconstituting its structure.

"The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement added.

"The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose," it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)