West Bengal Politics: Mamata Banerjee Holds Sit-In Protest Against BJP Amid Buzz Over Internal Dissent In TMC | VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee leads a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata as political tensions and speculation over divisions within the TMC continue to grow | X - @AITCofficial

Kolkata, June 2: Amid chaos, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a sit-in demonstration in central Kolkata.

Talking to the media, Mamata said, “We will fight for the Constitution and we will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Even if four people are there with me, I will keep on fighting. BJP had rigged votes in at least 177 constituencies, including Bhabanipur. The ‘traitor’ (Suvendu Adhikari) himself had rigged votes.”

Protest against post-poll violence, eviction of hawkers without rehabilitation, irregularities in the NEET examination, and the vindictive actions of the BJP government pic.twitter.com/MiExxTvS5x — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 2, 2026

Limited participation at protest

Notably, the former Chief Minister held the demonstration with a very small number of MPs and MLAs. Only five newly elected MLAs — Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Madan Mitra, Ashok Deb and Asima Patra — along with MPs Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee turned out at the protest.

Incidentally, even at the meeting called by the TMC Supremo earlier at her residence, only 20 out of 80 had attended.

There is speculation that expelled TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha had met several TMC MLAs at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also alleged that the expelled MLAs held meetings at a private hotel.

Expelled MLA denies hotel meeting claim

Though expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee denied that he had held a meeting at a hotel, he affirmed that he met a few MLAs at the MLA Hostel.

“I can't speculate anything about any defection, but I will say that the new corporate way of running the party had backfired. I-PAC has just looted the party. I will attend the administrative review meeting called by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna,” added Banerjee.

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TMC alleges Speaker’s office refused to accept letter

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that the secretary to the Speaker refused to accept any letter from the opposition party.

“We were told that after receiving a letter from us on Monday, the Speaker, who is not there in the Assembly, asked the secretary not to take any letter from the opposition camp,” said Ghosh.