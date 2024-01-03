Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons Today; Terms Notice 'Illegal'

Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons Today | X/Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Wednesday.

ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal earlier on December 22 last year, in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Kejriwal Terms The Notice As Illegal

As per the party sources, Kejriwal in his reply to ED has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear today calling the notice "illegal".

Kejriwal further questioned the timing of the notice as a move to stop him from electioneering ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, the party sources said.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today. pic.twitter.com/isTKur2PtR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

Kejriwal Skipped ED Summons Twice Earlier

The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."

He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the same scam in October 2023.