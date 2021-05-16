Exams 2021: Click here for latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

At present India is facing the onslaught of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus. While few states like Bihar already held the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams before the second COVID-19 wave in the country, several states have cancelled the Class 10 exam and postponed Class 12 exams.

Last year also, several states had to cancel and postpone exams due to an outbreak of COVId-19 and followed by lockdown in India.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

As a major relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 had been cancelled while Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed.

There were few reports which claimed that the education ministry is planning to cancel the Class 12 board exam. However, the CBSE later clarified that the board is yet to take any decision and any decision will be announced officially.

ICSE

Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) has been cancelled and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examination has been deferred, announced the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday. This decision has been taken in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Maharashtra Board

The Maharashtra government has cancelled SSC/ class 10 exam and postponed the HSC/ class 12 board exams.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that TN Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 11 has been cancelled in the state for this year.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has cancelled the board exam of Classe 10 and postponed Class 12 board exam. As per the officials, the revised date sheet will be announced after the situation is under control.

Uttarakhand

Uttrakhand Board has cancelled Class 10 boards exams 2021 and has postponed class 12 exams 2021.

Jharkhand

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed examinations of Classes 10 and 12. A meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation, & further decisions will be taken according to the situation.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the state board. No decision on Class 10 exams yet.

Bihar

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were already conducted.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government announced that the board exams for Class 10, 12 will not be held in June. The revised schedule shall be announced later.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) started the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from April 13, 2021.

However, the state government have postponed the board exams of Class 10 and 12 that commenced on April 13.

Odisha

BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exams 2021 has been cancelled due to the COVID surge in the state. It had earlier postponed Class 12 board exams till further notice.

Gujarat

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

Assam

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer has decided to postpone the Classes 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the postponement of the exam.

Goa

Goa Board Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed. New dates would be announced 15 days before the commencement of the examination.

Karnataka

SSLC Examination that were slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. A revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have cancelled the Class 10 exams and have postponed the Class 12 exams.

Haryana

The state government have cancelled the Class 10 board exam 2021 and have postponed Class 12 board exams.

Telangana

TS SSC Class 10 exams have been cancelled and TS Inter Class 12 exams have been postponed. The decision on class 12 will be taken in the 1st week of June.