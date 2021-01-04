Exams 2021: Click here for board exam dates in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Himachal Pradesh

With several exams getting cancelled and many getting postponed, 2020 was challenging for the students in India. Now the year is about to end, however, the pandemic is not over yet as India has also reported few cases with the mutated COVID-19 virus.

The uncertainty over conducting exams in 2021 is still there and students are in confusion over dates of various exams. Thus we have collated a list of dates of CBEE and state-wise various board exams of for you.

CBSE

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15.

Maharashtra

The board exams for the Higher Secondary Certificate and the Secondary School Certificate will be conducted in April and May 2021, respectively, the state school education minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad announced on Sunday. Gaikwad said, tentatively, HSC board exams would begin after April 15 while, SSC board exams would be conducted after May 1, 2021.

West Bengal

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold WB Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from June 1 to June 10, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct WB Class 12 Board Exam 2021 from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

Bihar

BESB will hold class 12 exam from February 1 and class 10 exam from February 17.

Assam

Assam board class 10 board examinations would be conducted from May 11, 2021. The higher secondary or class 12 examinations will be conducted by AHSEC from May 12, 2021. Results for AHSEC examinations would be declared between July 7 and 30.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will hold the class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from May 4, 2021. Practical exams will be held between April 15 and 30.

Odisha

Odisha Government announced that the annual board examination for class 10 students will be held from May 3 to May 15, 2021, and, the result for the board exams shall be announced within 40-50 days.