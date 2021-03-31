Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, wife Chennamma test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, and his wife Chennamma, Wednesday tested positive for Coronavirus on a day when Karnataka witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases.

Gowda, who is 87, tweeted to say “My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic.”

Deve Gowda is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he was in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister. In a tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said “I hope both former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife recover from the COVID-19 infection. I hope they recover soon and return to their work as usual.”.