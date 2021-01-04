DV Sadananda Gowda Health Update: Medical condition stable, likely to be discharged in 1-2 days, says hospital

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished ailing Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda a speedy recovery.

According to close associates of Gowda, the Prime Minister called him in the afternoon and spoke to him over phone for about three minutes.

"The Prime Minister has advised Gowda to take rest," his confidant said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state health minister Dr K Sudhakar had also on Monday called on the Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers and enquired about his health.

Gowda later took to his official handle on Twitter to thank the leaders for visiting him at the hospital and said that all his health parameters are "normal".

"I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all," he wrote.