DV Sadananda Gowda Health Update: Medical condition stable, likely to be discharged in 1-2 days, says hospital

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda's medical condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged within a day or two after further observation, the medical facility in Bengaluru where he is being treated said in an official statement on Monday.
In an official statement, the Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru stated, "DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, continues to be stable. All his test results are normal and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two post further observations and recommendations from our medical experts."
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished ailing Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda a speedy recovery.
According to close associates of Gowda, the Prime Minister called him in the afternoon and spoke to him over phone for about three minutes.
"The Prime Minister has advised Gowda to take rest," his confidant said.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state health minister Dr K Sudhakar had also on Monday called on the Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers and enquired about his health.
Gowda later took to his official handle on Twitter to thank the leaders for visiting him at the hospital and said that all his health parameters are "normal".
"I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all," he wrote.
Gowda, 67, had collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday, official sources said.
The minister was first admitted to a hospital in Chitradurga and later shifted to a private hospital here.
He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi Govind Karajola, and B Sriramulu.
According to hospital sources, he is stable now and undergoing treatment.
The minister was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga after attending a state BJP meeting.
(With inputs from agencies)
