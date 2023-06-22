 Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's Daughter Suchetana To Undergo Sex Reassignment Surgery After Coming Out As Transman
"This is the one and only decision of mine. I will appeal to everyone not to distort this news. This is my own struggle," says Suchetana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Suchetana Bhattacharya | Twitter

The daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Suchetana Bhattacharya, has reportedly stated that she intends to get a sex change procedure to transform into a man. According to an India Today report, Suchetana wants to change her name to "Suchetan" since she considers herself to be a male. The article further stated that Suchetana has started seeking legal counsel and obtaining all necessary certificates for the procedure.

Making her own decisions in life

According to Suchetana, “From my Montessori days, I identified myself as a man," as mentioned in a Times of India report. She continued by saying that the realisation grew stronger over time.

“My parental identity is not a big deal," Suchetana remarked, adding that since she is 41 years old, she can make her own decisions in life. She has also begun all related legal and medical processes. She likewise urged the LGBTQ community to show courage.

Wish to be one, both physically and mentally

In an interview with India Today, Suchetana claimed that her father has known about it ever since she was a young girl. Suchetana said, "This is the one and only decision of mine. I will appeal to everyone not to distort this news. This is my own struggle. I want to fight this alone. It is better late than never. I have had this orientation since my childhood. Many people supported this, and many were heckled. Mentally, I am a trans-man, and physically, I want to be the same."

